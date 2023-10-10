Pune: 16 hospitalised after inhaling chlorine gas at civic-run swimming pool

Sixteen individuals fell ill after being exposed to chlorine gas that leaked at a municipal swimming pool in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, Maharashtra. The gas leaked from a cylinder at a municipal swimming pool in the Kasarwadi area around 9 am, the official said.

He said that to enable the gas to disintegrate in the water, fire authorities capped the cylinder and submerged it in the pool. We cordoned off the area and evacuated people. At least 16 people who were in the pool inhaled the gas and were taken to a civic-run hospital for treatment, the officer said, adding that some lifeguards were also affected.

People who inhaled chlorine gas complained of cough and nausea, a civic official said, adding that the condition of the affected persons was stable.