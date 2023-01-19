Pune: 189 prisoners to receive special remission in their sentences on Jan 26

189 state prisoners will be released. On the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year of independence on January 26, 189 prisoners received special remission in their sentences.

These prisoners include female prisoners over the age of 50 who have served 50% of their sentence, as well as transgender people who have served 50% of their term and are over the age of 50.

In addition, the sentence of prisoners aged between 18 and 21 will be waived. Those who have not committed the crime again and have completed their sentences will be released on January 26 as well.