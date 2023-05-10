Pune: 19-year-old girl commits suicide after father scolds her for phone usage

The Ghodegaon locality in Pune district was struck by a heart-wrenching incident as a 19-year-old girl tragically ended her life by leaping off the terrace of her residence.

The police conducted initial investigations and found that the girl's father had scolded her for spending too much time on her phone while studying, which led to her feeling extremely distressed and ultimately taking such a devastating step.

On Tuesday morning, the tragic incident came to light when the lifeless body of the girl was found on the ground. Promptly, she was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have commenced an investigation into the matter, and the girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather additional evidence.

As per the police, the deceased was a 12th-grade student and the only child of her parents, who are employed as a businessman and a housewife respectively. The authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are actively investigating to uncover all the details related to this tragic event.