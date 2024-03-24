Pune: 2000 Kgs of Grapes Were Used To Decorate Shrimanta Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple (Watch)

One of the must visit place in Pune is Dagadusheth Halwai Temple located in Budhwar Peth. This temple holds a special place in the hearts of Punekars. The history of the Shrimanta Dagadusheth Halwai Organization dates back to the late 1800s when it was established by a sweet seller and wrestler who later became a successful businessman in Pune. Besides being a place of worship, the temple actively participates in social welfare and cultural development through the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust. Another best thing of this temple is its daily unique decoration, offering visitors a new and distinctive experience each day. Today 2000 kgs of grapes were used to decorate Dagdusheth Temple. The video this beautiful decoration is viral on social media leaving devotes amazed.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: 2000 kgs of grapes were used to decorate Dagdusheth Temple pic.twitter.com/4IAfILZTFx — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

History of Temple

Dagadusheth and his wife, Laxmibai, faced the tragic loss of their only son to a plague epidemic. To find solace, they decided to build the Ganapati temple as a way to heal themselves. The temple, constructed in 1893, has since become a cherished site for devotees and is one of the most respected in Pune. The legacy of Dagadusheth continued through his nephew, Govindsheth, who played a crucial role in managing the temple's festivities.