Pune: 23-year-old dies from electric shock at gym equipment in Kothrud

Amol Shankar Nakati, 23, of Bhugaon, died after receiving an electric shock on the gym equipment at the Samyukt Bhusari Colony Mitra Mandal Ground on Poud Road in Kothrud.

According to reports, Nakati was a member of the Samyukt Bhusari Colony Mitra Mandal and used to visit the ground for workouts regularly. Following his daily routine, Nakati met his friends and went to the ground for a workout, and by 7:45 a.m., he was sitting on the gym equipment installed on the ground. He was electrocuted and collapsed on the ground.

His friend rushed him to the nearby Sahyadri Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Senior Police Inspector Hemant Patil of Kothrud Police Station, Fire Officer Patharkar, Electricity Distribution Officer Salunkhe, Corporator Alpana Vara, and Prashant Kanojia all paid a visit to the spot. While the cause of the electrocution is still unknown, further investigation is being conducted.