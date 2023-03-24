Pune: Aam Aadmi Party stages protest against privatization of government jobs

Today, the Aam Aadmi Party organized a protest at Swargate Chowk in Pune, opposing the state government's decision to privatize government jobs. The agitation was known as the 'Thali Naad' agitation.

The Aam Aadmi Party claims that nine of the companies through which these workers will be recruited are directly related to these BJP leaders, and that some of their directors are accused of being involved in the MahaIT scam or have fled to Dubai.The party demanded that the government should stop supporting these companies and instead focus on ensuring that the workers receive their wages and PF.

This is a game being played with the future of young people who wish to participate in the state's educational, engineering, legal, and government services. This is a modern form of exploitation. These allegations were made by the Aam Aadmi Party's state convener and Pune city coordinator, Vijay Kumbhar.