Pune: ABVP denies vandalism allegations at SPPU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has denied the allegations of vandalism at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) made against its members. According to ABVP's press statement, certain media outlets and political leaders spread false news of "vandalism". They claim that the door through which their activists entered on the right side of the hall remains undamaged and that the ABVP had no involvement in the so-called vandalism.

On Monday, members of ABVP held a protest at the university demanding action against university officials who allowed the shooting of a controversial rap song inside the main building. During the protest, some ABVP members barged into the conference room and disrupted an ongoing meeting of the University's management council.

In addition, the ABVP members disrupted the meeting by shouting slogans and tearing up papers on the table in the conference room. An FIR has been filed against them at the Chaturshringi police station under the applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).