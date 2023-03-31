Pune: Acid leakage at Jubilant Ingrevia plant causes panic in Nira village

There was a report of acid leakage at Jubilant Ingreviac company situated at Nira on the Purandar-Baramati border, which created a sense of panic among the locals due to the strong odour in the vicinity. However, the company officials stated that no accidents or mishaps occurred during the incident.

An incident of acid leakage occurred at one of the plants of Jubilant Ingrevia Company due to damage in the rubber of the pipes carrying acid caused by the summer heat. The leakage of acetic acid continued for ten minutes on March 31 at 11:30 am, and the area was filled with a foul smell. This news quickly spread in the nearby Nira village and created a sense of fear among the residents.

As per the Information received, there was a brief acid leak in the company. The moment the maintenance team noticed the flare-up, they activated all safety protocols, so no accident occurred. Thankfully, no one was affected by the incident.