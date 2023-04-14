Pune: Airline employee dies after fall during deboarding

On Thursday morning, a fatal accident occurred at Pune International Airport that claimed the life of an Air Asia employee. The deceased was identified as Vivin Anthony Dominic, a 34-year-old resident of Lohegaon who worked as a security agent for the airline.

The incident took place at approximately 6:20 am, shortly after the passengers of an Air Asia flight had embarked on the aircraft. While performing his duty on a step ladder used for boarding and deboarding planes, Dominic lost his balance and fell. He was rushed to Sahyadri Hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Flight 15-767, headed to Delhi, took off at 6:35 am after the incident occurred. According to a source familiar with the investigation, Dominic was inside the aircraft and fell as he was stepping out after being unable to locate the stairs. The incident was promptly reported to the Airport police station, and an accidental death case has been registered.

An Air Asia spokesperson has expressed their heartfelt condolences over the loss of one of their employees while performing his duty. The company has pledged to extend all possible support to Dominic's family during this difficult time. The spokesperson also assured the public that the company will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Air Asia is collaborating with the authorities to establish the root cause of the accident and will take all necessary measures to address any shortcomings in their safety procedures.

The Pune airport features five aerobridges that facilitate the boarding and disembarking of passengers. During the morning hours, these aerobridges are usually fully occupied since the airport handles a total of 18 departures and arrivals between 4:50 am and 8 am. As a result, airlines sometimes have to resort to using ladders for boarding and deboarding procedures.