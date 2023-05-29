Pune: Alleged exam leads to elopement and child marriage, investigation launched

A young girl who had initially left her home, citing an exam, seized the opportunity to elope with a minor boy. They eventually arrived in Alandi, Pune, where they recently got married just four weeks ago.

The girl's father has filed a legal complaint against both the boy and his daughter, invoking the provisions of the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. The marriage ceremony had been conducted at the Shri Krishna Mangal office located in Alandi.

Originating from Rahimatpur in the Satara district, the couple's actions have raised alarm regarding the issue of child marriage. The girl, a second-year college student in Satara, did not come back home following the alleged examination, leading her father to register a complaint in Satara. The authorities are conducting an investigation to ensure that necessary legal measures are taken in response to the incident.