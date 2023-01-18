Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad by-poll elections to be held on Feb 27

Elections have been announced for two by-polls in Maharashtra. Due to the deaths of Kasba Peth constituency MLA Mukta Tilak and Chinchwad constituency MLA Laxman Jagtap, this by-election will be held.

The notice for this election will be issued on January 31, and the application deadline is February 7. Applications will be evaluated on February 8, and they can be withdrawn until February 10. Both of these by-elections will be held on February 27, with results expected on March 2.

After the deaths of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, Kasba Peth Assembly Constituency, and Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap, both these seats fell vacant.

The Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections for both of these seats. Meanwhile, Mahavikas Aghadi is likely to field candidates in both seats against the BJP.

Also, attention is being paid to who will get the nomination from the BJP in both seats.