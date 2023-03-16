Pune: Anti-Narcotics Squad arrests smuggler with 21 kg of ganja worth Rs 4.24 lakh

A bank robber who was released on bail began drug smuggling. The Anti-Narcotics Squad nabbed the smuggler in Wanwadi and seized 21 kg of ganja valued at Rs 4.24 lakh from him.

Harshad Hanumant Thorat (20), a resident of Siddharth Nagar, NIBM Road, Kondhwa, has been arrested.

Thorat was arrested on charges of robbery. In this case, he was granted bail by the court. Vishal Dalvi, a police officer from the crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Squad, received information that Thorat, who had recently been released from jail, had begun smuggling drugs. The team set a trap for him and detained him after learning he was coming to Wanwadi to sell ganja. Thorat was apprehended with 21 kg and 200 grammes of ganja and a mobile phone worth Rs 4.24 lakh.

The operation was carried out by a team of Police Inspector Sunil Thopte, Assistant Inspector Shailja Jankar, Vishal Dalvi, Dnyaneshwar Ghorpade, Maruti Pardhi, Sandeep Shirve, Rahul Joshi, Sandesh Kakade, Nitesh Jadhav.