Pune: Anti-narcotics squad seizes cocaine worth Rs 6 lakh, two arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Crime Branch of the Pune Police apprehended two persons, including a Tanzanian youth, who came to sell cocaine in the Kondhwa area. They were found with 36 grammes (920 milligrams) of cocaine worth Rs 6.25 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 7.58 lakh.

Beka Hamis Fauni (46), a resident of the Dharmashi Signature Society, Saibabanagar, Kondhwa Khurd, and Arshad Ahmed Iqbal Khan (42), a resident of the Dharmashi Signature Society, Saibabanagar, Kondhwa Khurd, have been arrested.

Police Constable Nitesh Jadhav of the Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Squad was tipped off that Fauni and Khan were selling cocaine. The police team then set up a trap and caught both of them. Cocaine and mobile phones worth Rs 7.58 lakh were seized from them.