Pune: Arms act accused flees hospital during treatment, police launch search

On Saturday, a 30-year-old man named Chandrakant Godse, who was under arrest by the Ahmednagar police for violating the arms act, managed to escape from Sassoon General Hospital. The incident occurred when the police officer who was accompanying him went to use the restroom, leaving Godse unattended. He was admitted to the hospital for mental illness treatment.

The Bundgarden police station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident and charged the accused with section 224 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have initiated a search operation to apprehend the accused.