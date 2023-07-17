Pune: Arson attempt at NCP MLA Rohit Pawar's office in Hadapsar; investigation underway

An attempt was made to set fire to the public relations office of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar in the Hadapsar area during the midnight hours. In connection with this incident, a complaint has been lodged against three individuals, including a security guard.

A bicycle parked near the office was engulfed in flames. CCTV footage has revealed the involvement of three individuals in setting the fire. The Hadapsar police are currently conducting an investigation to apprehend them. Rohit Pawar, the MLA, operates his public relations office within the Srijan House building in Hadapsar. On Saturday midnight, three individuals forcibly entered the office and set it on fire, resulting in the burning of a bicycle. The office has suffered considerable damage due to the fire.