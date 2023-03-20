Pune: Autorickshaw driver killed by duo engaging in obscene behavior inside vehicle

Aleem Ismail Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver in Dapodi, was killed by a young duo engaging in obscene behavior inside the rickshaw.

Bhosari cops apprehended the accused, Balasaheb Kamble and Sagar Mane. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. yesterday in Dapodi's Ganesh Nagar area. The accused were arguing with the victim after he attempted to halt their immoral behavior. They called their friend Sagar Mane, and together they hit the driver with stones and cement on his head, resulting in his death.

The police are also investigating the girlfriend’s involvement in the case.