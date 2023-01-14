Pune: Autorickshaw driver sentenced to three years imprisonment for molesting minor girl

Special Judge SR Navander sentenced a rickshaw driver who molested a minor girl to three years in prison. Joseph Anthony Devanesan (40), a Dapodi resident, has been identified as the convicted rickshaw driver. He had molested a 16-year-old girl. The mother of the victim girl had filed a complaint at the Bhosari police station. The incident occurred on April 18, 2019, in the Dapodi area.

The girl had gone to a shop. Then Devanesan molested her. He threatened to throw acid on her face if she told anyone about it. Reportedly, he had chased the girl two to three times.

The prosecution's Adv Santoshkumar Patale argued the case. In this case, the testimony of five witnesses was recorded.

It has been mentioned in the order that if the fine amount is not paid, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment for three months. The then sub-inspector of Bhosari police station, Birudev Kabugade, had investigated the case and filed a charge sheet in court.