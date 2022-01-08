Pune: Autorickshaw driver, two others arrested for raping, molesting minor Nepalese national

Three persons including an autorickshaw driver have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a minor Nepalese national in Pune.

According to Police, the victim came to India in search of Job. The incident took place late Wednesday evening when she took an autorickshaw ride from Hadapsar to Peth but could not pay the fare. Following this, the autorickshaw driver raped the victim.

Following the incident, the girl filed a complaint against the autorickshaw driver at Hadapsar Police Station. Based on the statement of the victim, the police registered a case against the accused autorickshaw driver and arrested him.

The victim also filed a complaint of molestation against two other people.

The victim told the police that 15 days before the rape incident, two persons had molested her. Pune Police also arrested these two persons.

The three arrested persons were produced in the court on Thursday. The court sent them to police custody till January 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

