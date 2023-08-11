Pune: Baner road traffic flow disrupted for 4 days amid metro construction; check details here

The ongoing Pune Metro project has led to alterations in traffic routes along Baner Road. A significant part of this project includes the launching of portal beams, which is set to happen between the Green Park Hotel Junction and Pallod Farm Road on Baner Road. Considering this development, it is crucial to ensure a seamless traffic flow on Baner Road while carrying out the mentioned construction work.

DCP (Traffic Branch) Vijay Kumar Magar has issued a notice outlining adjustments to the traffic flow between Pune University and Baner Road during the specified period: starting from 00:01 hours on August 12, 2023, until 24:00 hours on August 15, 2023.

The traffic modifications are as stated below:

Traffic movement from Hotel Greenpark Junction to Mahabaleshwar Hotel on Baner Road will be temporarily closed.

Alternative routes:

Motorists travelling from Pune University Chowk to Abhimanshree Junction en route to Baner are advised to make a right turn at Baner Phata Chowk and continue towards ITI. From there, proceed through Parihar Chowk and take a left turn at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk. Follow Nagras Road, which will lead to Baner Road near Mahabaleshwar Hotel.