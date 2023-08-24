Pune: Biker crushed to death under truck wheels in Hinjewadi

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday morning at around 7:30 am, as a truck collided with a young man riding his bike on his way to work. The impact caused the youth to fall off his bike and get crushed under the rear wheel of the truck, resulting in fatal injuries. The incident took place at Laxmi Chowk, Hinjewadi.

The victim has been identified as Ramdas Digambar Wadje, aged 27, who had come to Pimpri-Chinchwad city for employment and had been residing there for three years. He worked as a daily wage labourer. Ramdas's cousin, Sanjay Madhav Wadje, aged 28, filed a complaint regarding the incident at Hinjewadi police station. The truck driver, Rangnath Rambhau Tambe, aged 45, was subsequently arrested by the police.

According to authorities, Ramdas Wadje was riding his bike to work when the truck, driven by Ranganath Tambe, struck his bike from behind at Laxmi Chowk in Hinjewadi. The collision caused Ramdas to be thrown off his bike and sustain serious injuries as he came into contact with the rear wheel of the truck. The impact also severely damaged the two-wheeler. The truck driver fled the scene in fear.

Residents in the area attempted to rescue Ramdas from underneath the truck's wheel, and some individuals tried to push the heavy vehicle, but their efforts were in vain. Eventually, with the assistance of passengers from a PMPML bus, the truck was moved. However, by that time, Ramdas had tragically succumbed to his injuries. His body was transported to the district surgery hospital in Sangvi, where a post-mortem was conducted. Subsequently, the body was released to his relatives.