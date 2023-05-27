Pune: BJP MLC alleges 'love jihad' case in Manchar, sparks controversy

In the midst of nationwide attention surrounding the Hindi film 'The Kerala Story,' politics has emerged as a central focus. Gopichand Padalkar, a BJP MLC, recently conducted a press conference in Pune, where he asserted that an alleged case of love jihad has taken place in Manchar.

During the press conference, the victim girl and her family came forward to share their ordeal and express their demand for justice. Padalkar made a claim stating that a Muslim youth from Manchar had abducted a minor girl and subjected her to torment four years ago.

While talking to the reporters Padalkar said that a girl from Manchar became friends with her friend's brother, and their friendship eventually turned into love. When the girl's family found out, they tried to solve the problem by talking to the boy. However, the boy tricked the girl and took her to Uttar Pradesh. It has been four years since this happened. The girl's family complained to the police multiple times, but no proper investigation was done.

During the distressing period, it was reported that the girl was forced to wear a burqa, given beef to eat despite her religious beliefs, subjected to torture, and compelled to pray. For the past six months, the accused individual had been residing with the victim's daughter in a house located in Manchar. The family grew concerned when they watched the movie 'The Kerala Story,' which reignited worries about their daughter's well-being. Without delay, they initiated a search for her and found out that the accused person had returned to the village with the girl. Presently, the accused youth has been handed over to the police, and Padalkar is demanding punishment for him, Padalkar added.

Padalkar revealed his intention to propose a law targeting love jihad. In a veiled challenge to Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party, he questioned whether she would meet the victim girl and her family, emphasizing the importance of her stance on the issue. He also brought up Dilip Valse Patil, the former Home Minister, urging him to address the incident.