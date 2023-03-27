Pune: BJP state general secretary's name used for extortion

Two men have been accused of demanding a sum of Rs 3 crore from a builder in Pune, claiming to represent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary and former mayor Muralidhar Mohol. The Kothrud police have filed a case regarding this incident.

A case has been registered against Sandeep Pirgonda Patil and Shekhar Gajanan Takwane (age 35, Resident of Bhalekar Chawl, Karve Raod Pune).

A builder has filed a complaint with the Kothrud police station. The incident occurred between 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM on March 25.

Extortion, intimidation, and IT Act charges have been filed against the accused Patil and Takwane in this case. Takwane last called the builder's phone number two days ago, claiming to be Muralidhar Mohol's maternal cousin and demanding extortion from him. The accused stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha is planning an event for which Rs 3 crores are required. If the money is not paid, the accused has threatened to ruin the builder's reputation in the market.

The accused demanded extortion from the builder using mobile technology and special software. The victim reported the incident to the police. As a result, a case has been filed in this matter, and Police Inspector (Crime) Bade is investigating it.