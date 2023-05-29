Pune: BJP's Jagdish Mulik confident in party's victory for Pune by-election

In the midst of an ongoing struggle for power in the probable Pune Lok Sabha by-election, Jagdish Mulik, the president of the BJP in the city, expressed his readiness to contest the election if his party instructs him to do so. Although the Election Commission has not yet made any official announcements about the by-election, Mulik is confident that the BJP candidate will succeed in winning the election.

Mulik recognized that obtaining party nominations can be competitive, and he encouraged all interested candidates to apply for a nomination from the party. He stressed that everyone has the right to seek the nomination, and the party's decision would be respected. Additionally, Mulik reiterated his own willingness to participate in the by-election, depending on the instructions given by the party.

Mulik drew attention to the ongoing power struggle between Congress and NCP concerning the Pune by-poll, specifically highlighting the internal conflicts within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. He emphasized that the allocation of the Pune Lok Sabha seat has become a contentious matter, expected to continue causing disagreement even after the elections are over.