"His mental balance not good, Akhilesh should help him": UP Minister Jaiveer Singh on Maurya's 'Sunderkand' remark

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 : Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya for his remarks on 'Sunderkand' recitation programmes and said that his mental balance is not good and that he needs treatment.

Commenting on SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remark in which he earlier mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh Government is trying to appease a certain section of Hindu society by orgzing Sunderkand recitation programmes, UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "Swami Prasad Maurya's mental balance is not good. I would like to advise Akhilesh ji to get him treated well."

"If a good hospital is not available anywhere, then come to our Agra division, where there is a good hospital, and get him treated," he said.

Earlier Swami Prasad Maurya commented on the intentions of the Uttar Pradesh Government in conducting Sunderkand recitation programmes.

Swami Prasad Maurya had earlier said that the UP government is hurting the sentiments of 97 per cent of the Hindu population by orgzing Sunderkand recitation programmes.

"Drum, Gavar, Shudra, mal, Woman. Officer of the gross chastisement. This is part of the same Sunderkand, which the state government has decided to recite. This means the government's decision of orgzing Sunderkand recitation programme is going to promote 3 per cent of people who harass and humiliate women and Shudra society and hurt the sentiments of 97 per cent of Hindus," Maurya said in a tweet (in Hindi) on March 16.

State minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that Samajwadi Party leaders in the state should focus on Uttar Pradesh before working on a third front with political leaders of another state.

"First focus on making ground in Uttar Pradesh. A third front is developed in a state when all the regional parties in the state unite on a common ground. What is he doing there?" he asked.

