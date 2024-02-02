Pune Bomb Threat: Hoax Call Triggers Panic at Poona Hospital in Navi Peth - Video

Poona Hospital in Navi Peth received a bomb threat phone call, which was later reported to be a hoax by the police, triggering panic among the locals in the area. The Pune Police conducted an inspection of the hospital premises, but fortunately, no explosive devices were discovered during the investigation.

According to reports, the Pune Police control room received a call at around 12 midnight on Thursday, claiming that a bomb had been planted at Poona Hospital. The bomb squad was immediately alerted, and despite a thorough search, no items resembling explosive devices were found in the hospital.

Authorities later confirmed that the call to the police control room was fake, causing panic and sparking a false alarm. Now, the city police are actively searching for the accused who made the hoax call to the hospital.