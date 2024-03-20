Pune: Businessman Takes His Own Life Amidst Blackmail Pressures

Pune: A woman and her husband blackmailed a businessman based on messages he exchanged with her and extorted Rs 13 lakh from him. As the couple kept demanding more money, the businessman committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Joshi (38), a resident of Narhe in Pune.



A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Vaishnavi Ganesh Chavan (26) and Ganesh Chavan (28), both residents of Khairewadi, University Road, at Vishrambagh police station. Police said the incident took place between January 13 and February 21. A complaint has been filed by Gopal Kanji Bhai Joshi (33). According to the police, the deceased Ashok Joshi, brother of complainant Gopal Joshi, had sent a message on Vaishnavi Chavan's WhatsApp account.



Based on this, the woman repeatedly threatened to file a police complaint against Ashok Joshi. The accused couple blackmailed the deceased and forcibly took Rs 13 lakh by demanding money from time to time. But when they were not satisfied, they went to Ashok's office and threatened to file a police complaint, blackmailed him again, and demanded money. Joshi alleged that Ashok died after consuming poison after he was fed up with the ordeal. Police sub-inspector Vishal Patil is investigating the matter further.