Pune Businessman's Daughter Remains Untraced for Past 10 Years, Her Husband Commits Suicide, Family Seeks Answers

Sijitha Madhavan, daughter of a Pune businessman, who went missing over a decade ago is still untraced. According to Indian express reports Sijitha, a 33-year-old housewife, disappeared from her residence in Dighi on January 31, 2014, and her whereabouts remained unknown for more than 10 years. Jiji Madhavan reported his wife, Sijitha Madhavan, missing to the Dighi Police Station on February 1, 2014. Unfortunately, on February 24 of the same year, Jiji tragically died by suicide at home. The couple had been married for around 15 years and had two daughters.

Jiji's death shocked everyone, and his family claimed that the police's mistreatment led him to take such a drastic step. They accused Anil Nair and Sijitha of driving Jiji to suicide. An abetment to suicide case was filed against them at the Vishrantwadi police station. Anil, suspected of being in contact with Sijitha before her disappearance, denied any involvement, and the police couldn't find evidence against him.

Sijitha's father, Sashidharan Nair, approached the Bombay High Court in June 2014, seeking a thorough investigation. In August of the same year, the High Court criticized the police for their failure to make progress in the case. Consequently, the investigation was transferred from Vishrantwadi police station to the Crime Branch of the Pune city police.

Despite these efforts, the Crime Branch also couldn't locate Sijitha. In December 2017, the Bombay High Court once again reprimanded the Pune city police, giving them two weeks to provide relevant information on Sijitha's disappearance. The police claimed they made extensive efforts, even sending a team to West Bengal following leads.

However, no breakthroughs occurred, and the police faced criticism for stating they found a woman's body on the Lonavala railway track without conclusive evidence linking it to Sijitha. The family's lawyer expressed disappointment, stating that the police have yet to solve the case.

Sashidharan Nair shared his frustration, emphasizing that there have been no updates or developments in the case, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak. He expressed concern for his missing daughter, highlighting that a significant amount of time has passed, and her children have grown up. The family now focuses on the education and future of Sijitha's children, hoping for answers in the unresolved case.

