Pune Cantonment Board stops collecting vehicle entry fees

Starting from Friday, the Pune Cantonment Board has put an end to collecting "Vehicle Entry Fees" from commercial vehicles within the city. The decision follows a gazette notification issued by the defence ministry, directing the Cantonment Board to discontinue the collection of such fees from vehicles in the cantonment areas.

In the previous year, the central government had directed all cantonment boards to cease collecting vehicle entry taxes from citizens, leading to the discontinuation of tax collection in the Khadki Cantonment and Dehuroad Cantonment areas.

Although the central government had instructed all cantonment boards to discontinue the collection of vehicle entry taxes, the Pune Cantonment Board continued to collect a similar fee under the name of "vehicle entry fees." Board officials had initially claimed that the government's directive did not apply to them, but a recent notification has explicitly instructed the Pune Cantonment Board to halt the collection of these fees. As a result, the Cantonment areas of the city have stopped collecting vehicle entry fees from Friday onwards.