Pune: Car falls into 90-foot gorge at Varandha ghat, no casualties reported

A frightening incident unfolded on the Pune-Mahad route near Umbarde village at Varandha Ghat. A car veered off the road and fell into a 90-foot-deep gorge. Miraculously, no lives were lost as the vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

According to available information, the car, en route from Pune to Mahad via Varandha Ghat, experienced engine trouble. The driver, noticing smoke emanating from the engine, parked the car in the ghat area. All passengers disembarked, but the parked car started moving downhill, eventually plummeting into the gorge.

This incident has sparked concerns among commuters, highlighting the absence of protective barriers along various points of Varandha Ghat road. Multiple accidents have been reported on this stretch in the past, yet concrete safety measures remain elusive. Frustrated commuters are expressing their discontent, urging authorities to take immediate action to prevent future tragedies.