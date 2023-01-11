Pune: Case registered against 70 years old man for sexually abusing minor girl

A senior citizen has been charged with sexually abusing a minor girl. The incident occurred at Talwade on Tuesday, January 10. In this case, the victim's mother filed a complaint with the Dehuroad police station, and a case was filed against the accused, who is around 70 years old.

According to police reports, when the complainant's daughter left the home to fetch coriander, the accused lured her with treats, took her to the cowshed, and abused her. A case has been lodged at the Dehuroad police station, and further investigation is underway.