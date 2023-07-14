Pune: Caste panchayat members booked for social ostracism of woman and her family

The Pune Rural Police have taken legal action against nine members of a caste panchayat for allegedly subjecting a woman and her family to social ostracism. The accused individuals have been charged under the law that prohibits anti-social boycott.

The police have identified the individuals who have been charged under the law as Mohan Chavan, Narayan Sawant, Bhagwan Chavan, Bhaurao Shinde, Ranjeet Chavan, Tanaji Sawant, Natha Sawant, Namdeo Sawant, and Gangaram Chavan.

According to reports, the woman had requested a community member to return the money she had given for her daughters' marriages. However, as the marriages couldn't be arranged, she demanded the return of her money. Subsequently, the members of the caste panchayat held a meeting in April and decided to socially boycott the woman and her family from the community. The woman recently approached the police, leading to the registration of an FIR.

A 55-year-old woman, employed as a labourer in Yavat, lodged a complaint and an FIR was filed at the Yavat police station on Wednesday. The police have invoked the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act against nine individuals from the Nathpanthi Davari Gosavi community. This community is part of a nomadic tribal group.