Pune celebrates Gudhi Padwa with enthusiasm, showcasing city's rich cultural heritage

Gudhi Padwa is a spring festival that marks the beginning of the Marathi and Konkani Hindus' traditional new year. Today, Pune witnessed a vibrant and lively celebration of this occasion, with people coming together with great enthusiasm to welcome the New Year.

A colourful procession began in Mandai, Pune, and ended at Appa Balwant Chowk (ABC), with children and women dressed in traditional attire, playing the drums, and dancing to the beats of Dhol Tasha and Lezim. The procession demonstrated Hindu culture and tradition, and the streets were alive with music and cheers.

The festival was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm, and the people of Pune came together to celebrate the joyous occasion. The event highlighted the city's rich cultural heritage as well as its spirit of unity.

The celebration illustrated Pune's vibrant and diverse culture, as well as its people's eagerness to preserve and cherish their traditions.