Pune city filled with banners urging Thackeray brothers to come together

The NCP has experienced a division due to the rebellion of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. As a result of this internal turmoil, there has been an increase in political activities in the state. The actions of the Thackeray brothers, in particular, are being closely observed by the people. Over the past two days, there has been a growing demand from workers for the Thackeray brothers to unite and work together for the state.

Following Mumbai and Thane, Pune has also displayed banners carrying the message "Thackeray brothers should unite." These banners have been installed in various locations across Pune city. The banners feature images of Balasaheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, and Uddhav Thackeray together, with a prominent map of Maharashtra and a memorial for martyrs in the background, catching people's attention. The message on the banners emphasizes that this is an opportune moment for the Thackeray brothers to unite and work for the welfare of all Marathi people.

Earlier, Shiv Sena workers had also put up banners in front of Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai. These banners appealed to Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to come together. When Raj Thackeray was asked about this, he responded that he would soon hold a meeting to clarify his stance. It remains to be seen how the Thackeray brothers will view the workers' demands.