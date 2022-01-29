Pune City Police arrests IAS officer from Thane in TET exam marks manipulation case

Cyber Crime unit of Pune City Police has arrested an IAS officer from Thane in TET exam marks manipulation case, said Police officials. Agriculture department official Sushil Khodwekar has been arrested in connection with the TET Exam marks manipulation case. Khodvekar was arrested from Thane and produced in court. The court has remanded Khodvekar in police custody till January 31. Khodvekar was earlier working in the education department.

How did this scam happen? Sources said that the police will get the information from Khodvekar. Meanwhile, the police have not given any details about Khodvekar's involvement in the scam.

Sushil Khodvekar is a 2009 batch IAS officer. He was working as Deputy Secretary in the Department of School Education and Sports. This is said to be the biggest action to date. He was produced in the Shivaji Nagar court in Pune.