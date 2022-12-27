Pune: City police deports Yemeni family for overstaying in country

After being found overstaying in India, Pune City Police deported a six-member Yemeni family, consisting of three adults and three minor children. According to a press release issued by senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of the special branch, after a legal battle in a local court as well as the Bombay High Court, officials of the city police's Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) sent the family back to Yemen on December 24 via the Mumbai International Airport.

The deported Yemeni nationals were identified as Alkharraz Waled Abdurabu Ateq, 37; his wife, Heba Yahya Mohammed Hussen, 33; his brother, Shawqi Abdurabu Ateq, 34; and his three young children.

According to officers, Shawqi arrived in Pune on a student visa on January 1, 2016. Later, on February 22, 2017, Alkharraz landed in Pune on a student visa, accompanied by Heba, who came as his dependent on an X-visa.

DCP R Raja and ACP Ramakant Mane started an investigation after finding that the family was living illegally in the Kondhwa region. The FRO team quickly confirmed the information and arrested them in October of this year for further action. Alkharraz and Shawqi were then detained in the Kondhwa police station's jurisdiction. Officers said Heba and the three children were taken to the Rescue Foundation in Hadapsar.

According to police sources, the family argued that returning to their home country would be dangerous, which is why they opposed deportation. However, because they had been overstaying for almost five years, they were clearly in breach of the rules. According to officers, the Yemeni nationals earned their living while unlawfully staying on rented premises in Parge Nagar, Kondhwa, by offering various kinds of help to persons from Yemen who arrived in Pune for medical treatment or other objectives.