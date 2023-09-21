Pune: Civic body cracks down on illegal constructions: 3500 sq ft structures demolished

In a determined move to stop illegal construction, Pune Municipal Corporation's Building Development Department Zone 6 swung into action at Hotel Vaishali and Queen's Shop on F C Road in Shivajinagar, Pune. They demolished about 3500 square feet of unauthorized construction, including sheds made from bamboo, paper, iron, and other materials.

The team carefully took down all these unauthorized sheds, even those on Vaishali Hotel's terrace, using gas cutters for some. This operation was led by Executive Engineer Bipin Shinde, with support from Deputy Engineer Sunil Kadam, Branch Engineer Rahul Rasale, Junior Engineer Samir Gadhai, and ten laborers. The police also played a vital role in ensuring everything went smoothly.

Deputy Engineer Sunil Kadam stressed that this is part of their ongoing effort to tackle illegal constructions. They want to uphold the city's rules and regulations for urban planning. They've warned that if any of these sheds are rebuilt, legal action will be taken against those responsible to discourage further violations.