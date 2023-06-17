Pune: CM Eknath Shinde distributes 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' benefits to citizens

In a significant event held on Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde graced the occasion in Thergaon, Pimpri Chinchwad, where he personally handed over certificates and benefits to deserving beneficiaries as part of the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' campaign. This initiative, which translates to 'government at your doorstep,' aims to ensure efficient and direct delivery of services to the people.

With the guidance of Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil and the efforts of Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, an impressive number of 2,86,278 benefits from different government schemes and services have already been effectively provided to deserving individuals in the district.

Addressing the 'Shasan Aplya Dari' program in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the concerns raised about recent advertisements and provided reassurance to the public that the alliance remains robust and unaffected. He underlined the strong foundation o

He said, “I am a Chief Minister who walks among the people. Whether in Mumbai or anywhere in the state, I stop my car on the road and interact with everyone. Have you ever witnessed such a Chief Minister?”f this alliance and affirmed that both his party and Devendra Fadnavis are functioning efficiently.

Without explicitly mentioning former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde made a statement implying that the current government has removed all the COVID-19 restrictions. He expressed confidence by saying that if they had been afraid, the virus would have affected them. Shinde highlighted that all festivals have been permitted in the state, and as a result, they have successfully overcome the pandemic.

Expressing his proactive style of governance, Chief Minister Shinde confidently declared, "I am a Chief Minister who personally engages with the community. In Mumbai, I personally assess the cleanliness of drains. Whenever I halt my car in any part of the state, I make it a point to interact with the people on the roadside." He challenged the audience, questioning whether they had ever encountered such accessibility from a Chief Minister in the past.

He reiterated that the government delivers on its promises, stating, “We are not a fake government. We do what we say.”

The main goal of the 'Shasan Aaplya Dari' campaign is to ensure that government services are readily available to everyone, eliminating any barriers and simplifying the process of accessing benefits and opportunities. By bringing the government closer to the people, this initiative empowers individuals and improves their overall well-being.