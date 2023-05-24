Pune: Congress leader found dead in Dhanori office, suicide suspected

The block president of the Congress party in Vishrantwadi, Vikas Shivaji Tingre (49), was reportedly found dead by hanging at his office. Tingre, who resided in Porwal Road, Dhanori, Vishrantwadi, left behind a note written in his mother's name before taking his own life.

On Tuesday, Tingare went to his office as usual. However, when he didn't come out for lunch, the office staff became worried. They knocked on the door, but since nobody answered, they went inside. To their surprise, they found him hanging inside the office.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police swiftly arrived at the scene. They discovered that Tingre had left a note, written in his mother's name, which had not been opened yet. This note holds the potential to reveal the precise reason behind his decision to take his own life. As a result, the police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter.