In a surprising twist, a well-educated woman residing in Pune has been directed by the court to provide a permanent alimony of 50 thousand rupees to her husband. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, encountered ideological disparities and have been residing separately for a considerable period. Additionally, the court has granted approval for their divorce.

The 33-year-old woman, holding an M.Tech degree, and her 38-year-old husband, a B.Tech graduate, both sought alimony. The husband initiated the alimony filing in March 2022, followed by the wife. However, during court proceedings, it was discovered that the wife had submitted fraudulent and deceptive documents.

After being presented before Pune Civil Judge S. V. Phulbandhe, the court ruled in favour of the husband, ordering the wife to provide a permanent alimony of 50 thousand rupees. The court proceedings uncovered that the wife's assertions were baseless, and her submitted documents were determined to be deceitful.

The ruling has ignited a discourse on gender dynamics and alimony in divorce proceedings. While it is customary for husbands to pay alimony to their wives, this verdict stands out as a rare occurrence where a woman is mandated to provide alimony to her husband. The case emphasizes the significance of transparency during court proceedings and underscores the repercussions of presenting falsified documentation.