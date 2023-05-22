Pune customs seize illegally smuggled cigarettes and e-cigarettes worth Rs 51 lakh

The Pune unit of the Customs Department has made a significant move to combat the illicit smuggling of foreign-brand cigarettes and e-cigarettes from China and other nations. Officials have declared that decisive action has been taken to address this issue.

Based on valuable intelligence information, the Pune Customs Department carried out focused raids on several establishments, including shops and associated warehouses in Kothrud, Baner, and Sinhagad Road on May 19.

These targeted operations produced fruitful outcomes, as officials managed to seize a substantial amount of foreign-brand cigarettes and e-cigarettes worth Rs 51 lakh. It was uncovered that these products had been illegally smuggled into Pune from countries like China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The confiscated items comprised popular foreign cigarette and e-cigarette brands, indicating the significant magnitude of the illicit smuggling operation. Additionally, the seized e-cigarettes were specifically produced and brought in from China, revealing the country's direct involvement in this unlawful trade.