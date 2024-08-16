Pune: DCM Ajit Pawar Takes Immediate Action, Calls PMC Commissioner to Resolve Citizens' Complaints

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar, launched the ‘Rashtrawadi Jan Sanman Yatra’ from Pune on August 15. As part of this initiative, Pawar, along with MLA Sunil Tingre, held a meeting with citizens of the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency to address ongoing civic issues. The meeting was attended by members of citizen forums, office bearers of cooperative housing societies, and NGO volunteers from Kalyaninagar, Vimannagar, Wadgaonsheri, and other parts of the constituency.

During the meeting, citizens voiced their concerns directly to DCM Ajit Pawar, seeking solutions to their problems. Rachana Agarwal, Chairperson of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar, highlighted issues faced by commuters using the Pune Metro. She informed Pawar that commuters are forced to pay more than Rs 100 for auto-rickshaws after reaching metro stations due to inadequate end-to-end connectivity. Agarwal further criticized the last-mile connectivity, public transport options, and parking facilities at metro stations as being severely lacking.

Residents of Kalyaninagar also raised complaints about the functioning of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ward officers and expressed concerns over the operations of private schools and pubs in their neighborhood. In addition, residents of Brahma Suncity Co-operative Housing Society in Vadgaonsheri brought attention to the growing problem of stray dogs in the area. They stated that the stray dogs have become a threat to the safety of children, senior citizens, and other residents. The residents presented photographs and evidence of past incidents where children were bitten by stray dogs, requiring hospitalization for serious injuries.

In response, Ajit Pawar immediately contacted Pune Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale during the meeting to discuss the citizens' complaints. He instructed Bhosale to address the issues of stray dogs, garbage collection, and encroachments outside liquor shops, demanding immediate action. Pawar directed the commissioner to create a designated space for stray dogs and to ensure that all stray dogs are relocated and sterilized. While expressing his love for animals, Pawar also emphasized the need to prioritize the safety of children and residents affected by the stray dog issue.

Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyaninagar, shared her thoughts with LokmatTimes.com, saying, “As a resident of Kalyani Nagar, we have raised multiple complaints to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Ji regarding the conversion of residential properties into commercial establishments, encroachments, and other civic issues affecting our community. He has assured us that action will be taken soon. We are also informed that a meeting will be conducted with the PMC Commissioner, along with Wadgaonsheri MLA, to discuss these matters in detail. We remain hopeful that through these efforts, we will witness more decisive actions and much-needed resolutions for the betterment of our residential area.”

Key Issues Discussed in the Meeting:

- Garbage Collection: Many residents complained about the irregularity of garbage trucks, stating that trash had not been picked up for over fifteen days. When contacting the ward officer, they received vague responses, including claims that there were no funds available to purchase new trucks.

-Encroachments: Residents reported that egg sellers and other vendors were encroaching on the road in front of a liquor shop in Vimannagar, causing difficulties for women passing through the area. One resident emphasized that encroachments are a major issue, with no action being taken against offenders. Ajit Pawar urged Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale to take strict action against those responsible for such encroachments.