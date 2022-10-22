Pune: Delivery man who went missing found dead

A 31-year-old food delivery man, who was missing since October 17, was found dead in a drain in Pune's Mohammedwadi on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Yadav a native of Bihar, currently residing in the Ghorpadi area of Pune.

Sanjay Kumar Yadav had gone for delivery on October 17 and his family filed a missing person's complaint on October 19.

On Friday morning, the Pune fire brigade recovered the dead body from nallah after some local people gave information about it.

"Sanjay was a food delivery boy wearing the uniform of an online food delivery aggregator. His missing complaint was registered on October 19 by his brother that Sanjay was missing since October 17. Sanjay Kumar had made the last delivery on October 17 around 10.30 pm," the police said.

Police suspect that Sanjay has fallen into a flooded nallah near the Mohammadi area and would have washed away. Pune city has received very heavy rainfall in the past few days which led to a flood-like situation in various parts of the city.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor