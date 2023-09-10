Pune district ghat areas receive heavy rainfall

The ghat areas of Pune district have experienced substantial rainfall in the past few hours, as the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of heavy rain in isolated places on Saturday. According to IMD data, Tamhini Ghat has recorded 122 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, while Bhor received 81 mm, Mawal saw 56 mm, and Lonavala reported 73 mm of rainfall.

Even within the city limits, several areas have recorded significant rainfall on Saturday following an extended dry spell. In Koregaon Park, 24.2 mm of rain was recorded, with 24.1 mm in Magarpatta and 22.8 mm in Shivajinagar over the last 24 hours. Other city areas have also reported average rainfall exceeding 20 mm during this period.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the ghat areas in Pune district for today, indicating a likelihood of "heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas" on September 10. Despite the recent rainfall, dam water storage in the Khadakwasla cluster remains lower than last year, with accumulated storage of 93.75% (27.33 TMC), compared to 99.77% (29.08 TMC) reported on the same date in the previous year.