Pune district leads in electricity thefts, Rs 1.59 crores worth of thefts in West Maharashtra in a day

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) launched an aggressive campaign against power thieves in Western Maharashtra to stop electricity theft and reduce distribution and commercial losses. The exercise, which was carried out concurrently in the Pune Regional Division's districts of Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli, revealed 1276 places where illicit energy use totalled almost Rs. 1 crore 59 lakh in a single day. While Pune district is leading in electricity thefts with almost 653 cases. MSEDCL authorities have decided to go all guns blazing on the offenders.

In an overall action in Western Maharashtra several areas were targeted by the MSEDCL in the crackdown, the connection included home, business, industry, and agriculture. When the operation began on Saturday, it was discovered that 869 places had directly stolen electricity valued at Rs. 96 lakh 58 thousand. The main methods used for the thefts were breaking into electrical systems and tampering with metres.

Fines and increased power bills are imposed on anyone found guilty of theft or unauthorised usage of electricity. MSEDCL stresses that these invoices must be paid immediately and threatens legal action if they are not. Electricity theft is punishable by penalties and up to three years in jail under Section 135 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003.

In addition to the financial consequences, MSEDCL emphasises the possibility of electrical accidents and the safety dangers related to power theft. The business advises people to have legitimate electrical connections to guarantee a secure power source.

Simultaneously MSEDCL is proactively disconnecting the electrical supply to places where there are unpaid electricity bills. To find locations where power is being used despite arrears, inspections are being carried out. Those who fail to pay the full amount owed for power theft are subject to criminal prosecution, under Section 135.

District-wise count of areas where electricity theft happened: