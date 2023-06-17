Pune: Dr Anil Ramod's bail plea denied in bribery case by Special Court

A special CBI court rejected the bail application of Dr Anil Ramod, Additional Divisional Commissioner, on Friday (16th June). Special Judge A. S. Waghmare issued the order.

Dr Ramod, serving as the Additional Divisional Commissioner in the Revenue Department, was apprehended on June 9 by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The arrest was made due to accusations of accepting a bribe amounting to eight lakh rupees. Initially, he was held in CBI custody for three days before being transferred to judicial custody until June 27 under the supervision of Special Judge Waghmare. Presently, he is detained at Yerwada Jail.

Dr Ramod's lawyer, Sudhir Shah, submitted a bail application on his client's behalf on Wednesday, June 14. During the hearing, the defence counsel requested bail, while the CBI counsel, Abhayraj Arikar, opposed the plea.