Pune Drug Case Update: Police Seize 360 Kg of Chemicals for Mephedrone (MD) Manufacturing

The Pune police crime branch has seized 360 kilograms of raw materials used to manufacture Mephedrone (MD) in a major development related to the recent drug bust. The materials were found in a truck parked in Vishrantwadi, about three kilometres from a warehouse previously raided by police.

Sunil Burman, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested in connection with the seizure. During questioning, Burman revealed the truck's location.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the chemicals are undergoing a forensic examination to determine their exact composition. Initial investigations suggest a cough syrup ingredient was used in crystallized form to create the MD.

The source of the raw materials is still under investigation. Previously, police arrested 10 individuals, including Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane, Ajay Amarnath Karosiya, Hyder Noor Shaikh, Bhimaji Parashuram Sable, Yuvraj Babruwan Bhujbal, Divesh Chiranjeev Bhutia, Sandeep Rajpal Kumar, Sandeep Hanuman Singh Yadav, Ayub Akbar Shah Makandar, and Devendra Ramphool Yadav. The mastermind, Sandeep Dhunia, remains at large.

Commissioner Kumar is personally overseeing the investigation, which is being led by Joint Commissioner Praveen Pawar, Additional Commissioner Shailesh Balkawade, Deputy Commissioner Amol Zende, Assistant Commissioner Sunil Tambe, and Assistant Commissioner Satish Govekar.

Read Also | Pimpri Chinchwad Police Arrest PSI Involved in PCMC Drug Case; Seize MD Worth Rs 45 Crore

Total Seizure and Further Investigation:

To date, police have seized 1,837.623 kilograms of MD with a street value of approximately Rs 3,579 crore. The investigation revealed that the raw materials from the truck were likely destined for "Earth Chem Chemicals Private Limited" in Kurkumbh MIDC, where they would have been processed into MD. Drugs previously seized from the company are still under investigation.

Authorities believe most of the produced MD was flown to London through a Delhi-based courier service. Central agencies have been informed, and they are also involved in the investigation.

While pursuing the remaining suspects, the police plan to dismantle the drug supply chain, focusing on traffickers and consumers. Commissioner Kumar stated, "We are looking for the entire chain, from peddlers to consumers, and multiple suspects are under surveillance."

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have seized MD worth Rs 45 crore in a separate case, but no connection has been established between the two investigations.