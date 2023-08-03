Pune: Drunk driver hits family from behind, leaving two dead and one injured

A heart-wrenching incident occurred on Pabal Road, where a family of three was hit by a tempo-truck while riding a bike between Pabal and Kanhur Mesai villages. The accident resulted in the death of two family members, including an 8-year-old child, while one person sustained severe injuries. The mishap took place around 9:15 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Bhausaheb Kauram Chaudhary, his son Ashwin, and wife Anita. According to the police, the bike was struck from behind by a drunk driver, causing the tragic collision. Bhausaheb and Ashwin were declared dead by medical professionals, while Anita sustained serious injuries.

The accused driver, Amol Sudam Kadam (30) from Chandoli village in Khed taluka, has been arrested by the police. Medical reports have confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. A case has been filed at Shikrapur Police Station under relevant sections, and further investigation is ongoing.