Pune-Dubai Direct Flight on Horizon as Vistara Seeks Approval

Mumbai: Vistara Airlines is gearing up to launch a direct flight route between Pune and Dubai, with the company currently awaiting government approval for its application. Presently, only SpiceJet operates a single daily flight on this route. Vistara's entry, if approved, would offer Pune a second direct connection to the Emirati city.

The initiative comes in response to growing demands from Pune's booming industrial sector for direct air links to Dubai and Singapore. With numerous businesses maintaining ties with these destinations, the call for improved connectivity has been gaining traction amongst local entrepreneurs. Vistara's application reflects its intent to address this need.