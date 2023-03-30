Pune: Duo booked for attacking person with sharp weapon

Pune city police have charged two unidentified men with assault with a sharp weapon in Hadapsar. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday near Sade Satra Nali.

According to the complaint, the accused was heard attacking the complainant and saying, "murder is the only revenge for murder." To settle the case, the accused demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant.

In the incident, the victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police have filed a case against an unknown person under sections 307, 341, 323, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as section 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant Maharashtra Police Act sections.