Pune: Elderly woman killed by speeding bus, driver charged

A speeding bus hit and killed an elderly woman named Shantabai Shivram Salpe (77) at Dattanagar, Dighi on the Alandi-Pune road around 1:15 am on Wednesday. The driver of the bus, Dnyaneshwar Arjun Suryavanshi (37) who lives in Kolhewadi, Khadakwasla, Pune, was charged by the police after a woman filed a complaint at Dighi police station about the incident.

As per the police report, the woman who filed the complaint stated that her mother, Shantabai Salpe, was crossing the Alandi-Pune road at Dattanagar, Dighi when she was struck by a bus driven by Dnyaneshwar Suryavanshi. The bus was en route from Alandi to Pune, departing from the Swargate depot of the Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal. The complainant has alleged that Shantabai Salpe died as a result of the accident.